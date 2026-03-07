7 Great Modern TV Shows Set in the ’80s, Ranked

Who doesn’t love the ’80s, right? It’s no surprise that these days there are plenty of great shows set during that decade. But have you ever stopped to think about why that is? Well, the ’80s were a very distinct era because of their unmistakable aesthetic, not to mention the cultural and historical context that came with it. The overall atmosphere of the decade is nostalgic for those who actually lived through it, but it also attracts younger generations who wish they could have experienced it themselves. Still, only a few series really manage to capture the period in a way that stands out and makes the viewing experience more enjoyable and memorable.

In some cases, the ’80s help define the tone of the narrative. In others, they’re a key part of the story’s central conflict. Used in different ways, here are 7 modern shows that do an incredible job of reflecting that exact era, ranked from worst to best.

7) Chernobyl

Chernobyl is a historical show that’s more interested in diving into one of the most devastating events in history than in just portraying the ’80s themselves. That’s what makes it such an interesting inclusion on this list, as it highlights a very different side of the decade. Focusing on the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union, the story follows scientists, firefighters, and government officials doing everything they can to contain the catastrophe after a reactor explodes. At the same time, the Soviet system attempts to hide the true scale of the crisis.

Its recreation of the ’80s is so detailed that it easily stands out among more recent productions trying to capture that period. And that’s mainly because the series focuses on how politics, science, and society functioned at the time — something that helps contextualize the decade beyond the more familiar wave of nostalgia. As a result, it feels convincing and grounded, with a perspective that isn’t commonly seen on TV. Still, Chernobyl lands in last place on this list because, on the other hand, it doesn’t use the ’80s as a narrative identity in the same way other productions do.

6) The Americans

When it comes to politics specifically, though, if there’s a series that truly understands the atmosphere of that side of the ’80s, it’s The Americans. The story follows two Soviet spies, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), who live undercover as a suburban married couple in the United States at the height of the Cold War. While carrying out secret missions for the KGB, they also try to keep the appearance of a normal family, which becomes even more complicated when their neighbor turns out to be an FBI agent specializing in counterintelligence.

The show captures the vibe of the era in a broader way than Chernobyl, for example. The ’80s appear mostly through international politics, the shadow of nuclear paranoia, and the climate of mistrust between the United States and the Soviet Union. That dynamic helps build a very authentic portrait of the time, especially considering how all that geopolitical tension seeps directly into the protagonists’ marriage. Still, The Americans doesn’t quite go far enough to climb higher in the ranking, since it’s another show that stays more focused on its espionage drama.

5) GLOW

At this point, we’re getting into the side of the ’80s that people recognize the most. GLOW shows that the decade was, in many ways, a huge event — and in a very positive way. The story follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress who ends up joining a women’s wrestling TV program inspired by the real-life league Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. But what starts as a somewhat desperate search for work turns into a chaotic television experiment, filled with wildly exaggerated personalities, absurd performances, and rivalries that are all staged.

What GLOW does particularly well when it comes to the ’80s is capturing the decade’s performative spirit. The show clearly leans into the colorful costumes, the era-defining soundtrack, and the sensationalist style of TV at the time. It may not be the most widely remembered series when people think about the ’80s today, since it was unfortunately canceled before it could fully conclude. However, it definitely knows how to make the most of the environment it builds. This placement in the ranking just comes down to the fact that the story doesn’t completely depend on the decade to work.

4) Red Oaks

Red Oaks is the kind of series that uses the ’80s as a perfect backdrop for a classic coming-of-age story. Set at a country club in New Jersey during the summers of the mid-decade, the plot follows David Myers (Craig Roberts), a college student who works there while trying to figure out what path he wants to take in life. Between friendships, romances, and family pressures, he begins to realize that the future might look very different from what his parents once imagined.

But how does the series handle portraying that era specifically? Red Oaks really nails the nostalgic tone, but also avoids the trap of overloading the story with references. Unlike many productions that turn the ’80s into little more than a showcase for pop culture, this one uses the decade more as a way to reinforce the sense of transition the characters are going through. So the result feels very reminiscent of classic teen comedies, but balanced with a more modern and reflective perspective at the same time. In short, it captures the feeling of growing up in that era in a way that resonates with audiences.

3) The Goldbergs

Few series embrace ’80s nostalgia as intensely as The Goldbergs, which is exactly why it lands in the top 3. The show essentially turns the decade into a central part of its storytelling. Presented as a sitcom, it follows the chaotic everyday life of a suburban family through the memories of young Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone), who often records what happens around the house with his video camera. All the episodes revolve around the increasingly absurd situations created by the family members, with the overprotective mother and competitive siblings usually at the center of it.

In The Goldbergs, movies, video games, music, and fashion from the era always appear throughout the story, directly inspiring the situations that drive each episode. At the same time, the show never loses sight of its main focus: the family dynamic. Overall, it runs on nostalgia as its fuel. The ’80s shape the humor and, in many ways, the essence of the series. So the decade isn’t necessarily the narrative’s main goal, but it’s what most effectively keeps everything light, entertaining, and relevant to watch.

2) Pose

Pose is another show that focuses on portraying a very different side of the ’80s, but one that is rarely explored in productions set during that decade. However, unlike Chernobyl, the time period itself is essential to the message the series wants to convey. The story follows several characters connected to New York’s ballroom scene, a community made up primarily of LGBTQ+ individuals who compete in extravagant balls filled with dance, fashion, and performance. And at the center of the narrative are the “houses,” which are groups that function as chosen families for people who were often rejected by their biological relatives.

It’s almost inevitable to place Pose this high in the ranking because what it does is present the ’80s from a perspective completely different from the usual nostalgia. While many series focus on pop culture or the atmosphere surrounding young audiences, this one tackles much heavier and more important themes, such as discrimination, poverty, and the HIV/AIDS crisis. At the same time, it never loses the sense of celebration and community that defines the ballroom world that came out of that decade. The result is a faithful, vibrant, and powerful representation of the ’80s.

1) Stranger Things

It’s only natural that Stranger Things takes the top spot on this ranking. After all, one of the biggest reasons the show attracts such a massive audience is the way it approaches the ’80s (especially for younger generations). It has practically become the standard when it comes to nostalgia and capturing how exciting that decade could be. The well-known story begins when a young boy disappears in the small town of Hawkins, prompting a group of friends to investigate the mystery. Along the way, they come across a girl with psychic powers who escaped from a secret laboratory, and together they end up discovering a parallel dimension.

No other series lately has managed to turn the ’80s into such an essential part of its narrative identity. Blending sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and adventure, the show also pays tribute to the movies and books that defined the period. On top of that, elements like bikes, arcades, games of Dungeons & Dragons, and a soundtrack that feels like a complete time capsule help build an atmosphere that is instantly recognizable and deeply immersive. More than setting its story in the decade, Stranger Things uses the time to carefully recreate the kind of adventure that once dominated the pop culture of the time.

Which of these shows is your favorite?