The Expanse Season 4 Drops Early on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video can’t help but open some of their Christmas presents early. As they’ve already done twice this year, the streaming service has released the complete new season of The Expanse a full day early! The final trailer for the new season debuted one month ago, cementing the release date as Friday, December 13, but as Amazon has done twice already this year (first with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2 and then The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3) the show has now arrived ahead of schedule. The Expanse Writers Twitter account made the announcement. You can start watching the new episodes by clicking here!

Amazon is confident that the high standard of quality from earlier seasons will continue on the streaming platform. The series showrunner Naren Shankar spoke about her plans for the future of The Expanse, which has already been renewed for a fifth season, and teased the intense plot for the upcoming season.

“I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point.” Shankar said in a previous interview. “Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right.”

The official synopsis for the fourth season of the series reads:

“Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series, with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

“Season 4 of The Expanse stars Steven Strait as James Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Thomas Jane as Josephus Miller, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, David Strathairn as Kales Ashford, and Burn Gorman as Adolphus Murtry.”