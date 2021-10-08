The Expanse Season 6 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video just revealed the premiere date for Season 6 of The Expanse. As an added bonus, fans were also treated to a trailer for the upcoming episodes. More of The Expanse is rolling out on Friday, December 10th. There will be an episode each week for six weeks and January 14, 2022, will serve as the finale of the entire series. New York Comic Con is off and rolling so fans will be treated to even more reveals like this. After a wild resolution to Season 5, there are many out there wondering how the Amazon series will manage to wrap things up. There are so many possibilities and the journey could take the fanbase in all kinds of different directions. Comicbook.com previously had the chance to speak with showrunner Naren Shankar about the finale of Season 5 and the looming threat that no one saw coming. Well, maybe not “no one” but most of the principal players basically ignored over the course of the show’s run.

“For the last several seasons, Holden has been concerned about what they might be waking up with the protomolecule,” Shankar revealed. “They found that artifact on Ilus in season four. At the beginning of season five, he talks to Fred about his concern that we’re waking up the things that destroyed this immensely powerful civilization millennia ago. And the end of season five is like, ‘Yep, Holden’s right.’ Something’s woken up, and that’s not good. And not good at maybe the worst time, because the entire solar system is embroiled in this war, which is the thing that Holden has been concerned about from the very beginning. Our eyes are not on the thing that’s really the big concern.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon also released a synopsis of The Expanse:

“The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante—an illegally salvaged warship—stumbles onto a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.”

Are you excited for the final season of The Expanse? Let us know down in the comments!