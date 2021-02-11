Falcon and Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie Compares Marvel Show to a Tom Clancy Movie

✖

When Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) begrudgingly partner up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Marvel Studios original series is part odd-couple buddy-comedy and part Tom Clancy spy thriller. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, where a 112-year-old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) relinquishes the mantle and star-spangled shield of Captain America, the high-flying Falcon and the metal-armed Winter Soldier must work together as they uphold the first Avenger's legacy. Like Captain America: Civil War, which paired the squabbling superheroes on Team Cap, the "fire-and-ice dynamic" of the bickering buddies continues in Falcon and Winter Soldier:

"There's a real chemistry there," head writer Malcolm Spellman told Entertainment Weekly. "Imagine getting to write the first installment of a buddy-cop series, knowing exactly what the rhythm and flavor is with the two characters before you even start."

As seen in the record-breaking Super Bowl trailer, which sends Sam and Bucky to government-ordered therapy, there's "an odd-couple kind of back-and-forth there," Stan said. "Like, 'I don't really like you, but I might need you.'"

The six-episode series from The Americans and Marvel's The Punisher director Kari Skogland maintains the tone established in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a spy-thriller where a believed-dead Barnes resurfaces as a brainwashed assassin targeting Rogers, Wilson, and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

"We didn't lose that feeling of security and espionage," Mackie teased. "It still feels like you're in a Philip K. Dick novel [or] a Tom Clancy movie. But at the same time, it's Sebastian and I, and we're idiots, so you get more of us being ourselves."

Along with Sam and Bucky, the action-packed Captain America spin-off brings back the long-missing Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) — an on-the-run former Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who worked under super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in The Winter Soldier — and the villain Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who disassembled the Avengers in Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19, on Disney+.

