The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Trailer Sets New Super Bowl Record

The premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will occur in just over a month on Disney+, with this past weekend's new trailer and Super Bowl spot confirming just how excited fans are to witness the new adventure, with the series' promos setting a new record for streaming services. Per Deadline, the promo and trailer earned 125 million views within their first 24 hours, setting the record for a streaming series. This also bests Black Widow's numbers from last year, as that film's trailer scored 119 million views in the 24 hours after its debut, while WandaVision's trailer earned 53 million views in the 24 hours following its premiere during the Primetime Emmy Awards last September.

The promos for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier even toppled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's teaser numbers, as the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga's first footage scored 111 million views following its debut at Star Wars Celebration back in 2019.

One of the biggest questions Marvel fans have had since Avengers: Endgame is who would adopt the mantle of Captain America, as some had expected Bucky Barnes to assume the identity, only for Steve Rogers to hand his shield over to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. While this would seem like it was obvious who would embrace the identity, promos for the new series have sparked some speculation about the matter.

Mackie recently confirmed that the new series will set the record straight on the matter.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed to The Rich Eisen Show. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

Some fans might also be nervous that the nature of a streaming series would result in some reduced production value, though Mackie assured this wasn't the case, while also noting he was nervous about being in a streaming series.

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” the actor expressed. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19th.

