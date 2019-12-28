The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Reportedly Set to Introduce Another Fox Property

Shortly after the news surfaced the comic-accurate SWORD organization would be popping up at some point in WandaVision, it appears another Disney+ show will be introducing another property long thought to reside at 20th Century Fox. According to new set photos unearthed on Twitter, one of the set pieces the production is using has some insignia in place that’s ripped right off the flag of Madripoor. As pointed out by ace scooper Charles Murphy, a hedge-like set decoration displays a lion, star, and moon, all three items on the flag of the fictional Marvel country.

Is that what’s at Wimblish tonight? I kept looking up from my desk at work to see this table covered with… squid? pic.twitter.com/cPy0QF1ksp — Luke Hatcher (@lukeman) December 4, 2019

Long-time fans of the X-Men will recognize Madripoor as a location familiar with mutants across the Marvel mythos. Having first appeared in New Mutants #32, the Southeast Asian country was created by Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha. It serves as a major location in the fan-favorite Wolverine series of the late 1980s. At one point, Madripoor is ruled by HYDRA and at another point, the island country is run by Wolverine’s son Daken.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling why The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would be traveling to the country. Judging by what we know of the series this far, it would seem it could be a HYDRA outpost of some sort that Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) has an attachment to. Or maybe — just maybe — they’re going to surprise introduce Wolverine in the first Disney+ show from Marvel Studios. One can hope, right?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to hit Disney+ sometime Fall 2020.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

What do you think the show is going to Madripoor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!