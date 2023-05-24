The Family Stallone Already Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

The Family Stallone is getting a second season after a renewal announcement today. Variety reported that Paramount+ is signing up for more of Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sophia, Sistene and Scarlet to round out the cast. Viewers really loved hearing and seeing more of the star in his older age. Stallone has been extremely busy in recent weeks with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Tulsa King, talking about the future of the Rocky franchise and more. THR previously caught up with the star to ask about the reality show. In his own words, it was a chance to make his home movies in a really unique format. Check out what else he had to say right here!

"This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action," Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter late last year about the show. "What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don't look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.' Just the opposite."

Busy Days For Stallone and Paramount+

This partnership is clearly paying off for Paramount and Stallone. His scripted series from Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King, already got green-lighted for a second season on Paramount+. Now, that record-setter will be joined by The Family Stallone.

"The short answer is absolutely. We're open to the possibilities, everything," Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, previously told IndieWire. "What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there's a world of storytelling to be told that the audience can enjoy, and they love the characters. Let's see where it can take us."

Paramount+ has a synopsis for the reality series featuring Stallone's family: "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad." (The actor, writer, director, and producer received his first Oscar nomination for writing and starring in 1976's Rocky, Stallone's most famous role that earned him his first Best Supporting Actor nomination 40 years later in the Ryan Coogler-directed Creed.)

Have you watched the Reality Series before? Let us know down in the comments!