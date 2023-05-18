Zoey 102 Movie Sets Summer Premiere on Paramount+, Reveals First Look at Zoey 101 Wedding Reunion

It's a Pacific Coast Academy class reunion. 15 years after Zoey 101 ended on Nickelodeon, Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her PCA classmates return to Malibu for a wedding in Zoey 102, the previously announced original young adult movie that will stream this summer on Paramount+. On Thursday, the streaming service revealed first-look images from the Zoey 102 wedding reunion, which you can see below, and announced new cast members Dean Geyer (Glee) as Todd, a charismatic actor; Owen Thiele (Theater Camp) as Zoey's friend, Archer March; and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Zoey's boss, Kelly Kevyn.

The new additions join returning Zoey 101 cast members Erin Sanders as Zoey's inventive best friend, Quinn Pensky; Sean Flynn as Zoey's on again, off again love interest Chase Matthews; Matthew Underwood as "pretty boy" Logan Reese; Christopher Massey as Chase's best bud, Michael Barret; Abby Wilde as the hapless Stacey Dillsen; and Jack Salvatore as Mark "Del Figgs" Del Figgalo.

The official logline: "Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey Brooks is still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. The Pacific Coast Academy gang returns to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion for the books."

Nancy Hower (So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw) directs from a script by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (Drama Club, All That). Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby. Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, are overseeing production for Nickelodeon Studios.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said when announcing Zoey 102 in January. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and became one of the top live-action kids' series on television, spanning 61 episodes across four seasons. Created by Dan Schneider, the original Nick series followed Zoey Brooks and friends navigating life at California's Pacific Coast Academy, a boarding school that previously only allowed boys to attend. All episodes of Zoey 101 are available to stream now on Paramount+.

