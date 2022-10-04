The Flash Deleted Scene Could Have Teased a Major Villain's Debut

Fall television is getting back into the swing of things, but while there are plenty of shows returning with new seasons and episodes, for fans of The CW's The Flash, the wait for the DC inspired series' ninth and final season continues. New episodes aren't set to debut into sometime in early 2023, and that has left fans plenty of time to go back and rewatch previous seasons — which in turn has led to some interesting questions. Among them is a question about a brief mention of a villain in Season 7 that, it turns out, was almost the set up for a major debut in the Season 8 finale.

Back in the fourth episode of Season 7, Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian) makes a reference to The Chronarch and tells the Flash that he would be doing him a favor by killing him rather than ever facing him. Nothing really ever comes from that the reference, but according to TVLine, there was going to be a callback to that moment in the Season 8 finale — but it got cut.

"Funny you should ask this particular question, because last season's finale actually had a callback to that Easter egg, but it got cut — and TVLine soon will have an exclusive peek at that very curious, deleted scene," their report notes.

In comics, there are a couple of different entities that could be the Chronarch, but the most likely one referenced on The Flash is a computer that controls every aspect of life in the 64th century — where Abra Kadabra is from on the series. In comics, Flash destroys the computer, but that spawns its own set of problems when those freed from its control then start a cult around the hero.

As for villains in the upcoming ninth season of The Flash, it was recently announced that The 100 actor Richard Harmon has been cast as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang in recurring status. According to the network's description (via Deadline) a new, post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.

Harmon will be the second actor to play an incarnation of Captain Boomerang in the Arrowverse. Nick Tarabay previously played Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang on Arrow before being killed off in that series' fifth season. It's unclear if Harmon's version on The Flash will have any connection to Tarabay's due to the universe reset in "Crisis on Infinite Earths". As for Harmon, the actor previously appeared on The CW's The 100 as John Murphy as well as on the network's Smallville and The Secret Circle. He also appeared in Syfy's Jeremiah, Flash Gordon, and Caprica and Fox's Fringe.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

When does The Flash return with new episodes?

While fall television season is starting to get into full swing, fans have noticed that The Flash is not back just yet. In fact, the only DC television show currently airing on The CW is DC's Stargirl. The Flash, along with the new season of Superman & Lois, is set to return at midseason in early 2023.