The Flash Promotes Jon Cor to Series Regular for Final Season

The Flash has promoted Jon Cor to series regular for the ninth and final season of The CW series, according to Deadline. Cor has appeared on The Flash in a recurring role as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine during Season 7 and Season 8 of the series. Per the official description of the character for the final season, it sounds like the character, who was first introduced as a villain, will be on a journey of redemption, something fans got a little taste of in Season 8 thanks to his relationship with Frost (Danielle Panabaker).

"A charming rogue obsessed with cryogenic technology, Mark Blaine gave the Flash and his allies a run for their money as the villainous Chillblaine. But after falling in love with Frost, he finally began to show a softer side. Now, as the new season begins, the memory of Frost's shocking demise will haunt Mark as he sets out on his journey to become a hero," the description reads.

Fans of The Flash last saw Mark in the Season 8 finale after he was working with Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) in an attempt to resurrect Frost, who died stopping Deathstorm earlier in the season. The episode ended in a cliffhanger when the special chamber that Caitlin was using to try to resurrect Frost opened Mark found himself confronted with someone emerging from it though it's not exactly clear who or what is coming out. just yet.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Who will be the Big Bad for Season 9 of The Flash?

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the Season 8 finale, showrunner Eric Wallace didn't give away any spoilers, but he did suggest that deep comics nerds who watched the Season 8 finale carefully might be able to figure out one of the big bads for Season 9.

"I can tell you this. I guess you've seen one of the big bads for next year, haven't you? We showed you right there at the end I'll let you figure it out," Wallace said. "I would say if you're a deep, insanely comic-nerdy person and you do all your research, you probably have at least an idea of what's coming. But that's okay if you don't, because you want the audience to be surprised and that's something to look forward to. But we'll continue our graphic novel format next year. There'll be at least two big bads. I don't know how many episodes I have next year, so I don't know how many I can fit in, but at least one of those graphic novels will center around that crystal you see at the end of this episode."

The Flash will return for its ninth and final season in 2023.