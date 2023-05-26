The Flash Almost Had Blackest Night Crossover With Other DC TV Shows

The Flash (and by extension, the Arrowverse) is now in the books, after the show's series finale debuted on The CW earlier this week. The finale capped The Flash's nine-season run in the superhero space, but it still left some previously-teased storylines unexplored. As a new interview with Entertainment Weekly reveals, the franchise's years of teasing the infamous DC event Blackest Night would have eventually come to fruition. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, his original plans for Season 10 of The Flash would have included a live-action adaptation of Blackest Night, with characters from fellow DC TV shows Superman & Lois, Titans, and DC's Stargirl being part of the crossover's ensemble.

"Back in season 8, we set up The Blackest Night storyline with Deathstorm," Wallace explained. "When Deathstorm was defeated, the emotional vibrations went all the way back to the Netherverse and another dimension to Nekron, who's right out of the comic books. I wanted to have one final, big, huge epic crossover, getting everybody – if you're on a show or not – back together for that storyline. What that would have allowed me to do is bring back characters that are dead."

"The idea was to get them all together to stop Nekron and all his Black Lanterns, which I'm sure Geoff Johns would've loved because it's his creation," Wallace continued.

"[The Forever War is] one of these crazy things that I've been hinting at, which is very tied in with the Chronarch," Wallace revealed. "We've been hinting that the Chronarch would be back in some way, as early as season 7 when Abra Kadabra [David Dastmalchian] mentions to Barry, 'The Chronarch is coming and is going to mess up your life.' It has to do with Barry and Iris because eternity is falling apart and forever is getting taken away. That would've kicked off season 10 with a couple of special guest stars that we would have seen."

Will the Arrowverse continue after The Flash finale?

With a live-action DC "reset" set to occur in the next few years, and The CW's long-gestating Justice U spinoff canceled last week, fans have been curious to see if and how the Arrowverse continues.

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace explained in a recent interview. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."