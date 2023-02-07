The Flash Showrunner Teases Scrapped Plans for the Arrowverse's Blackest Night

Last season on The Flash, showrunner Eric Wallace gave fans of the long-running The CW series a taste of an eagerly hoped for storyline — an Arrowverse take on the major DC Comics event Blackest Night — when the series saw the return of Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) as the terrifying Deathstorm. At the time, Wallace told ComicBook.com that it was a storyline he was trying to will into existence and plant the seeds for as a fan himself, but with the series headed into its final season beginning on Wednesday, it seems Blackest Night — and some other major storylines — won't happen.

Speaking with The Nerds of Color, Wallace revealed the story arcs he was unable to do with the show ending after nine seasons and offered a few more details about how Blackest Night may have shaped up — including that there were teases with Diggle last season as well.

"Gosh, there's just so many. I'm so bummed! We were gonna do all kinds of things. I can tell you we were going to tackle The Forever War storyline, which is something that I came up with for Season 10. That was going to be a season opener, and we've been hinting at it," Wallace said. "I wanted to do a full-on crossover with as many characters as possible. The Blackest Night storyline that we started hinting at last year with Diggle and the box. So yeah, it kind of bums me out that we're not going to do that. I wanted to bring Despero with his alien friends and have a full-on alien invasion. That would have featured the Justice League at the Hall of Justice coming in and helping Barry. We're not going to do that either. So, these things happen. Having said that, on my bucket list of things I did want to accomplish you'd be surprised that over half of them are in, so there are spoilers I can't really talk about. We just took episode 200 and turned it into the series finale, so I'm very happy that we're actually getting to do that. And it's going to be an incredibly emotional story specifically for Barry and the fallout from it in how he and Iris kind of handle it."

Even though we won't be seeing Blackest Night come to life on the screen, last year Wallace told ComicBook.com that the story had already served to be a major tonal influence on Season 8, a season of The Flash that leaned more directly into horror.

"I consider Blackest Night, the comic book storyline, to be in my opinion a horror comic book storyline done with superheroes. And to me that's the perfect… that's my sweet spot. That's perfect," Wallace said. "And I knew this was going to be a season of horror, a season of more horror because I wanted to put Team Flash through kind of the ultimate ringer, and I felt like horror was the best way to do that."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.