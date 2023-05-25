The Flash: Tom Cavanagh Shares His Epic Reverse-Flash Spinoff Pitch (Exclusive)

The Flash may be over, but there are still stories to tell — and Tom Cavanagh has his own idea for what he thinks a good one for Reverse-Flash would be. Speaking with ComicBook.com about The Flash series finale, Cavanagh revealed his own fun idea for a Reverse-Flash spinoff and it can only be described simply as Reverse-Flash in Love.

Warning: spoilers for the series finale of The Flash beyond this point.

While Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash returns in the series finale of The Flash and he does find himself defeated once again, for Cavanagh, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the line for the OG Flash villain. Cavanagh told ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum that the Reverse-Flash is out there and exists, but now that The Flash is over, there could be an opportunity to go back and really explore Thawne's story and humanity by way of a love story.

"Here's my pitch for you as somebody who's covered this show. Maybe you're done with the show and you don't want to cover it anymore, but in the off chance that you're not done with it and you're like, I'm interested in more storyline, well, here's one. Clearly, so he got blasted, but that's not going to do much harm because he's a Reverse-Flash, meaning he's out there and he exists. And so, while we were creating all these number of Wells over the years, I pitched Greg [Berlanti] this kind of idea," Cavanagh said. "We were looking to, I think it was somewhere around the time of H.R. and Sherloque, somewhere in there. But I was saying, what if Reverse-Flash falls for a civilian on Earth and so wants to get back. Will it lessen his vitriol? Will it then hamper him? Will the pathos lessen and then thus make him not as good a villain? Will he accomplish less? Will he go back to his time? What will happen? But if that person is, as we've seen, a kind of delightful villain and with a panache, if you will, for wrecking things, what if there's a certain element of humanity or a love story that gets in introduced?"

"Well, you can't do that, it turns out, on The Flash, that storyline, because it's too deep a dig and the show's called The Flash, and you have to deal with Flash issues," Cavanagh continued. "Which by the way, I fully and wholeheartedly support. That being said, given the sort of like, well, what's going to happen with the Reverse-Flash idea that this finale leaves it with? Well, if you're going to have any spinoff, there is a perfect spinoff for the ages. The Reverse-Flash story where we get to get into this in earnest."

While the idea of exploring what love and humanity could do to a villain like Reverse-Flash sounds like it would be a fascinating story, there don't appear to be any plans to bring such a story to life. The CW recently announced that its only remaining Arrowverse spinoff, Justice U, is no longer moving forward in development at the network which means that with the end of The Flash, the long-running Arrowverse has come to an end. For now, at least, fans will just have to wonder what love might mean for The Flash's greatest villain — or at a minimum, look to Eobard Thawne's (Matt Letscher) Season 8 storyline as your guide. Fans did get a slight taste of that when Eobard fell in love with Meena Dhawan, though that didn't end up especially great for him.

