The Flash Introduces Three New Heroes in Series Finale

The Flash aired its final episode on Wednesday night, potentially bringing an end to the Arrowverse's shared-universe storytelling altogether. The long-running The CW series culminated everything in some pretty major ways for its principal cast members, and even some of its long-running villains. But if that wasn't enough, the episode's final moments were filled with characters that DC fans have wanted to see enter the superhero game for quite some time. Spoilers for the series finale of The Flash, "A New World, Part Four", below! Only look if you want to know!

The finale's last moments show Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) doting on his newborn Baby Nora, telling her about the seemingly-impossible chain of events that led to him and his family having superpowers. He decides that he should share his powers with others, before casting out his lightning and sending it to three people. This includes Avery Ho (Piper Curda), who appeared in The Flash's prior season, as well as two previously-unseen characters — Max Mercury and Jess Chambers.

Who is DC's Max Mercury?

Originally created by Jack Cole and Chuck Mazoujian, Max Mercury debuted as Quicksilver in the Quality Comics universe in 1940's National Comics #5. Eventually, Max was folded into the main DC universe, and therefore into the principal Flash Family. In this new canon, it was established that Max had been born born in the early 19th century, been a superhero from the Golden Age, and had the ability to time travel. Max eventually became a mentor of Bart Allen / Impulse.

Who is DC's Jess Chambers?

Jess is a newer DC speedster, created by Ivan Cohen and Eleonora Carlini in 2021's Generations Shattered #1. They are a nonbinary speedster from the alternate world of Earth-11, who eventually joins the Future State Justice League and develops a romantic relationship with Andriana Curry / Aquawoman.

Will the Arrowverse continue after The Flash finale?

With a live-action DC "reset" set to occur in the next few years, and The CW's long-gestating Justice U spinoff canceled last week, fans have been curious to see if and how the Arrowverse continues — and according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, Max, Jess, and Avery getting powers is part of that.

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace explained in a recent interview. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

