When Is The Flash Season 6 on Netflix?

✖

The Flash's sixth season is coming to a close tonight, leaving the series on some slightly-unexpected footing. The long-running The CW series had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in tonight's early season finale, "Success Is Assured". If you've been waiting to check out the latest season on Netflix - or revisit your favorite episodes from this time around - you won't have to wait long. As part of The CW's deal with the streaming platform, Season 6 of The Flash will be available on the service on Wednesday, May 20th.

The newest season pits Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) against some pretty formidable foes, starting with the ferocious monster Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and ending with the massive conspiracy surrounding Black Hole.

"Ironically, I'm relieved," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told ComicBook.com about the shortened sixth season. "I'll tell you why. When I break the seasons of The Flash, each graphic novel is broken down like a movie, what I think of as my master plan. So, like a good movie, it has an act one, act two, and an act three. Well, the end of this season, because of production stopping, will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point, but yet now you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."

In the process, Barry is forced to face the fact that...you know... he's doomed to die in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” Wallace revealed in an interview last year. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

Are you excited to see The Flash Season 6 arrive on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.