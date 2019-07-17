Half of The Flash Season 6 Will Deal With Fallout From “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The Arrowverse’s newest seasons haven’t even begun yet, but fans are already looking ahead to this winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. According to new comments from The Flash‘s cast and crew, the ripple effects of that event will be felt in quite a lot of ways. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace spoke about how “Crisis” will impact the show’s entire season, with the show’s spring episodes processing the after-effects of the event.

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” Wallace revealed. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

It’s certainly no secret that The Flash has a pretty major tie to the Arrowverse’s “Crisis”, with the show’s series premiere forecasting the event on a future-set newspaper. Now that the date on the paper appears to have changed to 2019, the show will be facing the specifics of that head-on.

“Moving toward the crossover, we’re going to see the impact [losing Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy)] is going to have on the future,” series star Grant Gustin added. “We’re also going to find out more about the ‘Crisis’ headline in the [future] newspaper and why that date changed [in the season 5 finale], if the date changed. Heading toward the crossover we’re going to be dealing with that.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is expected to have a massive impact on the Arrowverse as we know it, and will span five hours of television across Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.