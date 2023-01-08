Stephen Amell Addresses "How" Oliver Queen Can Return for The Flash Final Season

Warner Bros. Discovery has sold off their part of The CW and has been slowly ending series that their production house developed for the network. Among the series ending their run is their hit DC TV series, The Flash. Some believe that this is due to the studio finally deciding to have synergy in their DC properties as opposed to the bifurcation we're used to and hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios only adds to this theory. The Flash will come to an end after the upcoming ninth season and a bunch of Arrowverse stars are returning for at least an episode. David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Stephen Amell have all signed on to return in an upcoming episode of the series, but how the latter comes back is a bit of a head scratcher. Amell's Oliver Queen / Green Arrow perished during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, so his coming back is a bit confusing. The Arrow star recently made a video breaking his silence on his return, and he also addressed how his character is back from the dead. You can check out the full video below!

"I'm coming back for the ninth and final season of The Flash. Why? Doesn't matter. How? Doesn't matter. Greg Berlanti called me up, and he said, 'The Flash is ending. Would you like to...' and I said, 'Yes! You don't even have to finish your sentence.' I have always, always loved coming over – as Oliver Queen, Green Arrow, Spectre, a Nazi, the Flash, you name it – to The Flash. I love the cast. I love the crew," Amell said in a video. "So, for Greg Berlanti, thank you. For Eric Wallace, thank you. For Grant [Gustin] and Candice [Patton] and Danielle [Panabaker], who's directing, and the rest of the cast, thank you for having me. Don't ask me any more f***ing questions about it. Just tune in when it airs later this year."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

