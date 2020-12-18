The Flash Will Finally Pay Off a Storyline Years in the Making

✖

More than three years ago, The Flash revealed Barry Allen's happiest memory with his parents: after their car broke down on a road trip, they stopped in a small town for ice cream, fast food, and to watch the local fireworks show. The town? Masonville. It's hard to know whether there was any plan at the time to actually visit that setting -- but new set photos appear to suggest fans will get to see the story play out, rather than just hearing Barry recount it again (last time, it was to Savitar, an older and evil version of himself, as he struggled to reach out and find humanity in the villain).

And lest you think this is Barry bringing Iris to Masonvile in the present day, or something along those lines? Nah. Not unless Masonville somehow transformed into Bend, Oregon, and has the world's last remaining Blockbuster Video.

No, with a '90s car and low gas prices, it seems like fans are going to gain some insight into what happened the night that Barry's favorite memory with his late parents actually happened...which also likely means we'll get an appearance by '90s Flash John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen.

You can see the images below.

This will also be the first flashback to "young Barry" since the actor who originated that role on the series, Logan Williams, passed away suddenly back in April. Given that he was 16, it was unlikely he would return for a scene like this -- after all, he was five years older than he was when he filmed the scene where his mother was murdered in The Flash's pilot episode. Still, his passing was a gut punch for cast and crew who found him pleasant and professional.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," series star Grant Gustin posted to social media shortly after the news broke. "I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

The Flash is set to return with new episodes in January 2021.