The Flight Attendant Cancelled at MAX

The Flight Attendant has officially been grounded. On Friday, Max confirmed that the live-action original series has been cancelled after two seasons on the platform. The Flight Attendant, which is based on Chris Bohjalian's book of the same name, was executive produced by and starred Kaley Cuoco.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco said in a statement. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

"The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning," series creator Steve Yockey echoed. "Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."

What Is The Flight Attendant About?

In The Flight Attendant, flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) relishes her globe-trotting lifestyle, but her history always seems to catch up with her. The ensemble cast of The Flight Attendant also included Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T. R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rosie Perez, Deniz Akdeniz, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, J.J. Soria, Cheryl Hines, and Sharon Stone.

"Kaley and I were talking about that the other day, we were just talking about the timing of the show," Matthews told ComicBook.com in a 2020 interview. "We were supposed to air in April, I believe, originally, and we got shut down because of COVID. So the fact that we have a show on the air that is traveling when we can't travel and that is an escape when we can't escape, I think it's certainly helped us to get eyeballs on the show."

"I get so many questions on my social media and in my DMs about people's theories about who did it, and I kind of love that it feels like we're all in like one big game together," Matthews continued. "Right now, we're all looking for things that unite us, through the madness of 2020 and it seems to be doing that."

What Would The Flight Attendant Season 3 Have Been About?

In an interview last year, Cuoco revealed that she would be happy to return to The Flight Attendant in the right context, but that the series might have accomplished enough already.

"Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought," Cuoco explained. "There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

What do you think of The Flight Attendant officially being cancelled at Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!