Craig of the Creek Movie Is Now Streaming on Max

Craig of the Creek has returned with its very own movie, and now fans can check it out for themselves as Craig Before the Creek is now streaming with Max! Craig of the Creek is now one step closer to its grand finale as while fans are currently waiting to see the second half of its fifth and final season, the franchise returned with a special movie event that revealed what Craig and the other Creek Kids' lives were like before the series began. This new movie features a pirate adventure, and after its broadcast debut it's now available for streaming.

Craig Before the Creek is a special new movie that's set before the events of the original animated series, and first debuted on home media and digital last Winter. The movie will be getting a physical release of its own later this Spring, but now that it's made its broadcast debut with Cartoon Network yesterday, now Craig of the Creek fans can check out Craig Before the Creek now streaming on Max. Running for an hour and 28 minutes, it's the best time to check it out!

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

How to Watch Craig of the Creek Movie

Craig Before the Creek is now streaming on Max and is available to purchase on various digital platforms. Craig Before the Creek will also be hitting physical home media on March 26th, and features a returning cast from Craig of the Creek with Philip Solomon as Craig, Noël Wells as Kelsey, H Michael Croner as JP, Vico Ortiz as Serena, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Nicole, Byron Marc Newsome as Duane, Phil LaMarr as Bernard, and Lucia Cunningham as Jessica. As for what to expect from the new movie, Warner Bros. Discovery teases Craig Before The Creek as such:

"Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig – a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it – navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself."

Will you be checking out the Craig of the Creek movie on Max? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!