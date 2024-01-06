Max Renews Fan Favorite Comedy for Season 2

Good news, Bookie fans. A second season of the comedy is a safe bet. Max has announced that they are renewing the Chuck Lorre created comedy for a second season on the streaming platform. Bookie's renewal comes just a couple of weeks after the conclusion of its eight-episode first season which ended on December 21st. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Bookie is from Nick Bakay and Lorre and is based on the comedy of Sebastian Maniscalo, who also stars in the series.

"The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we're looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew," Executive Vice President Programming and Head of Comedy and HBO and Max Amy Gravitt said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"There's no doubt that Chuck and Nick's Bookie won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalo and Omar J. Dorsey." WBTV chairman Channing Dungey said. "I'm looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max."

What Is Bookie About?

Bookie stars Maniscalo as Danny and follows him as "the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito) and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must content with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts — all while making plenty of risky bets of his own." The series also stars Andrea Anders and Maxim Swinton.

Bookie Contained A Two and a Half Men Reunion

Bookie previously made headlines for its premiere which saw a Two and a Half Men reunion between Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones who created a scene from Two and a Half Men's pilot. Sheen would go on to appear as a heightened version of himself in a second episode of Bookie's first season. Lorre and Sheen had notably had a public falling out in 2011 while Jones had previously left acting after Two and a Half Men, making the appearances of both actors a surprise for audiences.

"It was really healing," Lorre said of the experience (via TVLine). "It really felt good. It felt like we were closing the book on some horrible times, and we had a good time. And having Angus be part of it… Angus put acting behind after Two and a Half Men, and he just slipped right [back] into it. It was second nature to him. He was a skillful actor at 10-years-old, and he was equally skillful at 30."

Bookie Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

