The Handmaid’s Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Teases How Long the Series Could Last

In the upcoming The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss is tormented both physically and emotionally by an unseen force seemingly from beyond the grave, while The Handmaid’s Tale fans have seen the actress suffer all manner of abuse for three seasons on the Hulu series. The show was renewed for a fourth season and, while the dystopian world has created a nightmarish society in which all manner of stories could exist, Moss recently shared that the series will only exist long enough to explore her character’s journey and that once that journey has ended, the series won’t continue to explore the world of Gilead.

“It’s not up to me, but I think that we all agree that this is the story of one woman and it’s not the story of Gilead,” Moss shared with ComicBook.com of the series’ trajectory. “We’re tracking her story and we’re taking care of her story and it will be up at some point. I think that we keep that as our guideline. When we feel like that story has been told, then it will be over.”

The series is inspired by the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, with that book depicting not only events that correlate with what Moss’ character endures, but also features an epilogue set 200 years in the future with a group of academics looking back at what had happened to society. In this regard, the events of the Hulu series could theoretically explore two centuries’ worth of history, even if Moss’ Offred wasn’t involved. Instead, it sounds as though that history would be explored in another series.

Last fall saw the debut of Atwood’s sequel novel, The Testaments, which took place 15 years after the events of the original novel, though long before its predecessor’s epilogue. Ahead of that book’s release, Hulu and MGM announced that they would be developing a new series inspired by that book, with showrunner Bruce Miller at the helm.

Moss previously revealed how her experiences on Handmaid’s Tale helped inform her character in The Invisible Man.

“I’ve had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse,” Moss shared with Empire. “Whether it’s emotional, physical, sexual, it’s something that I’ve dived into quite a bit. So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role.”

The Invisible Man lands in theaters on February 28th.

