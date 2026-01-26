The Last of Us Gets Exciting Season 3 Confirmation From Star (But We Still Have Questions)

The Last of Us finished up its second season on May 25, 2025. While the second season began in April 2025, don’t expect the third season to come any sooner than 2027. This is brutal for fans of the TV series, and especially for those who are also fans of the video game on which it is based. That second season ended with a shocking moment, as Ellie killed a pregnant Mel and Owen, and Abby responded by shooting Jesse and taking Tommy hostage. Ellie and Abby then prepared for their face-to-face confrontation as the screen faded to black and the second season ended.

Deadline spoke to actress Kaitlyn Dever about The Last of Us Season 3, and she gave the site an update on the shooting schedule. “I’m getting mentally and physically prepped right now. I go up in a couple days, actually, to start prep over there. I’m so excited to kind of take on a much bigger role in the season,” Dever said.

What happens next will follow what the video games did. For fans of the game, after Abby killed Joel (as she did in the series), the game switches and forces the player to be Abby from this point on, which was a shocking moment since she just killed the hero of the game. In a similar manner, The Last of Us Season 2 will switch to tell Abby’s story, which gives Kaitlyn Dever a big chance to carry the story forward.

“The fans are really going to like it, I think, the shifting perspective onto Abby, getting some more context onto her storyline, and going back in time with this season,” Dever said. “So, I’m very excited for the fans to see it.”

The Last of Us Season 3 Missing Co-Creator Neil Druckmann

The fact that The Last of Us is keeping up the same format as the games by switching things to Abby is great news. However, there are some questions about the upcoming season and the continuation of the story. This is because Neil Druckmann, who co-created and directed the video games and was hands-on throughout the first two seasons, is stepping away from the series. Not having Druckmann in the writer’s room is concerning for fans who appreciate the HBO series keeping close to the game.

Druckmann is not writing or directing any episodes this season. However, he is still onboard as the co-creator and executive producer. Fans know this isn’t always a big deal, as George R.R. Martin has complained about changes made to the Game of Thrones world, despite his objections. Executive producer and writer Halley Gross, who co-wrote The Last of Us Part II, has also left the series. With such big changes, it is unknown if The Last of Us Season 3 will be its last.

