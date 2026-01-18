Game of Thrones’ Tyrion Lannister Is Going To Die in the Books, Teases GRRM (But Another Fan-Favorite May Now Live)

George R.R. Martin has a lot to say lately about his Game of Thrones franchise of books and how they ended up being adapted into the HBO series. Martin said that he wanted the series to be loyal to his books, but when it came down to it, he slowed down his writing so much that the series moved past his books and had to come up with an ending on its own. It turns out that fans were not the only people disappointed by the finale of the hit HBO series. In fact, when the book series finally concludes the Ice and Fire story, he will likely kill many more characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George R.R. Martin said that he wouldn’t have had such a “happy ending” for the HBO series and would have killed some more beloved characters. Martin also seems like he feels it wasn’t what he envisioned when building his world. “I was going to kill more people,” Martin said. “Not the ones they killed [in the show]. They made it more of a happy ending. I don’t see a happy ending for Tyrion. His whole arc has been tragic from the first. I was going to have Sansa die, but she’s been so appealing in the show, maybe I’ll let her live …”

The only question is when that will arrive. In the same interview, Martin spoke about the convention he was at, where fans said that he needed to find someone else to finish it because he would die soon. Martin showed frustrationb saying, “I really didn’t need that sh*t. Nobody needs that sh*t.” While it might not seem like it, Martin is still writing. He said he needs to write more Dunk and Egg and has another Fire and Blood book. He also said he needs to finish The Winds of Winter “pretty soon.” He finished by saying, “I’m so far behind on everything.”

George R.R. Martin Continues to Sour on HBO Adaptations

Image Courtesy of HBO

George R.R. Martin has not been happy with HBO lately, and he even soured on his relationship with the House of the Dragon showrunner. He also sounds like he wasn’t overly pleased with the “happy ending” of Game of Thrones, although most fans were more disappointed with its rushed ending. Martin feels that when he finishes his book series, fans might have another reason to be disappointed, since he will kill many characters, and it sounds like there will be no happy ending in store for Westeros.

While Martin feels that House of the Dragon is no longer his story, he also seems to feel that Game of Thrones also ended up as something else entirely. Martin was removed from production in the second season, although he ended up getting pulled back in. He isn’t allowed to discuss that situation, which makes it sound like all is not well with George R.R. Martin and HBO, but it is at least cordial right now. When he finally finishes his Game of Thrones story, one wonders how things will end up between the two parties.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!