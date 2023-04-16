The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Taps The Batman's Art Director for Season 2

Amazon Prime Video is currently filming the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and with some new cast members and the recasting of a major role, the series will look very different the next time we enter Middle Earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is hoping to strike while the iron is hot by filming the second season so soon, but the series probably won't return until 2024. Even though the second season is in production, it seems that the series has added a new art director. The Batman's Oliver Benson is set to become the series' art director for the second season, as confirmed by his LinkedIn. Benson delivered some amazing work with The Batman, and he will be a tremendous addition to The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Was Ahead of the Competition

The Rings of Power is ahead of its epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon in Nielsen's ratings. The most recent episode of The Rings of Power left fans in shock after revealing the origin of an iconic Middle-earth location. The series co-showrunner reflected on the series' direction ahead of the first season finale.

"A huge theme in Tolkien is the environmentalism and the way machines and industrializations destroys the land," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted that to be central and core all the time. It's a thing that comes up again and again throughout the show. So in the writers room, we asked: What if Mordor was beautiful? All bucolic like Switzerland. And then what could happen that could transform it? We talked about the poisoning of the land — which starts in the first episode with the cow. Then you find out about the tunnels being dug and sulfur is going up into the air. It all builds toward this geologically realistic way of igniting the mountain, which now blacks out the sky for a very practical reason — Adar, our villain, sees the Orcs as his people and they deserve a home where the sun doesn't torment them. We're hoping it will take people by surprise."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one is exclusively streaming on Prime Video and The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

