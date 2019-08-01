The Man Who Fell to Earth Reboot Coming to CBS All Access

One of David Bowie‘s cult-classic projects is not an unpopular album or a little-known B-side, but a movie from the ’70s that earned him tons of praise. And now that project is set to be rebooted as part of the CBS All Access streaming service, as revealed today during the TCAs.

During the presentation for CBS, the network revealed that they’re adapting The Man Who Fell to Earth as a new original series for CBS All Access, rebooting the classic Bowie film that continued to expand peoples’ perceptions of the music icon. Check out the new details for the series below, coming from Star Trek shepherd Alex Kurtzman and producer Jenny Lumet:

CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced a new original series order for THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. The announcement was made during CBS All Access‘ executive session at the biannual Television Critics Association presentation.

THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will write and executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. Kurtzman will also direct. Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin will also serve as executive producers, and Aaron Baiers will serve as co-executive producer. The series will be co-produced by CBS Television Studios and TANDEM Productions, a STUDIOCANAL Company, in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. STUDIOCANAL owns the rights for both Walter Tevis’ book as well as the iconic Nicolas Roeg film with David Bowie.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impacts on our world,” said executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

“We are thrilled to add another iconic genre favorite to our lineup as we expand original programming on CBS All Access,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “We know this series will capture the soul and spirit of the source material and further push narrative boundaries in the capable hands of Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and the entire producing team.”

“I’ve been a fan of this extraordinary film starring David Bowie for years,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios. “While no one can ever hope to surpass Bowie, bringing the film to series will allow for an ongoing detailed and nuanced exploration of the concepts established in the novel.”

“Owning an iconic property like this is a privilege. Alex and Jenny’s voice takes Tevis’ provocative vision of humanity and finds today’s pulse and relevance,” said Rola Bauer, Executive Producer and MD of STUDIOCANAL TV.

THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH joins CBS All Access’ growing slate of original series which currently include THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, NO ACTIVITY, STRANGE ANGEL and TELL ME A STORY. CBS All Access’ slate of original series will continue to expand with upcoming new series WHY WOMEN KILL, premiering August 15, INTERROGATION and THE STAND, with additional programming to be announced. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD and STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS.