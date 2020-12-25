Viral Star Wars Deepfake Updates Luke Skywalker's Appearance in The Mandalorian
A Star Wars fan uses deepfake technology to update Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, Max Lloyd-Jones) as he appears in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and allies attempt a daring rescue aboard Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial light cruiser, where an army of Dark Troopers hold Grogu under armed guard. When the durable droids trap Djarin, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado) inside the ship's control room, it's a hooded hero who rescues them: Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.
When the Jedi removes his black hood, viewers see a de-aged Hamill, now 69, looking as he would some five years after 1983's Return of the Jedi.
"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau told Good Morning America about Hamill's on-set Star Wars return. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."
In the season finale scripted by Favreau and directed by Peyton Reed, Industrial Light & Magic utilized "whatever technology we had available to de-age [Hamill] and try to make him look as much like he did in the old films," Favreau said.
After some online commenters criticized the digital-looking Luke in "The Rescue," a viral deepfake posted by Shamook on YouTube has amassed more than one million views by updating Hamill's appearance in The Mandalorian. Here's what Star Wars fans are saying about Luke Skywalker's return in "The Rescue," which quickly became the highest-rated episode of The Mandalorian and one of the top-rated television episodes of all time as voted by users on IMDb:
MAJOR SPOILER ALERT!
Someone should have told Jon Favreau that when they were making Chapter 16 of #TheMandalorian, they had Sebastian Stan as an option to play Luke Skywalker instead of using CGI. Im not sure, but I think @HamillHimself would have been ok with it as well. pic.twitter.com/uzwbMGvdOy— Elijah Zuniga (@tallguy654) December 18, 2020
I really don't care if it is CGI, this is my Luke Skywalker, the badass Jedi. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9Sq6c8Vuvt— Artvan (@theartvan96) December 18, 2020
This CGI Luke Skywalker does not look good at all. It looks like some guy had plastic surgery to look like Mark Hamill. But eh, he's there I guess pic.twitter.com/1uof8P8Kt8— The Golden God (@Zeppelinlover1) December 18, 2020
I just spent the last hour bawling my eyes out over this scene. I don't care how questionable the CGI was, this is the Luke Skywalker we all deserved to see return in all his epic glory! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/VLEQwZ5iMR— Sulaiman (@sulimalak) December 18, 2020
I liked so much the chapter of today to #TheMandalorian But...
I don't understand why Lucasfilm decided spend money on CGI for Luke Skywalker when Sebastian Stan just exists
(btw, is nice that Lucasfilm continue having in count to Mark Hamill) pic.twitter.com/BMeKkoUqva— Anne Sophia (@SoyMuyFangirlW) December 18, 2020
Personally I'd rather than recast or sort of obscured his face. Loved the scene but the weird uncanny valley CGI face is distracting just like in rogue one— Man about Toon (@Man_about_Toon) December 18, 2020
I'm really happy for the big appearance.Actually I've been speculating this since ep6.But learn to understand the difference between #Tros and #MandalorianSeason2 Cgi.....#LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/wu853uqeLd— Qavi The movie nerd (@AlindoAl) December 18, 2020
The young Luke Skywalker😭— Uchatadara (@uchatadara) December 18, 2020
Thanks for cgi, you did good job pic.twitter.com/v3qzQZKS1j
I'm not a fan of deepfake Luke Skywalker. There's a million young actors that could've been Luke, why spend potentially millions on voice tech and CGI when you could make someone's career?— Le Perv (it's from a song) (@AbramParadies) December 18, 2020
Why would they use CGI if you can cast Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker. The CGI is so bad for me. Just saying pic.twitter.com/H8rrGNnqlt— 𝑺𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝜤𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐞 (@jzescaro) December 18, 2020
#TheMandalorian CGI Luke Skywalker they did a good job. pic.twitter.com/NYLTFoSZAF— Andy 🙂 (@Ding_Dong_70) December 18, 2020
Facts. Who cares if the CGI wasn’t great? We got to see Luke fucking Skywalker in action again pic.twitter.com/yBqub8DzQL— The Memedalorian (@Memedalorian_) December 24, 2020