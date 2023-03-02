The Mandalorian Introduces Sweet Tooth Star in Major Role

Nonso Anozie got his big break on Netflix's Sweet Tooth, playing the jaded Tommy Jepperd in the live-action adaptation of the hit Vertigo comic series. Now, the actor has joined one of the largest franchises in Hollywood. As seen in the closing moments of The Mandalorian Chapter 17, the premiere of Season Three, Anozie has been cast in a pretty sizable role in a galaxy far, far away. Spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian. Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up!

Throughout the episode, a threat lingers of a major space pirate stalking the stars outside of Nevarro. The show wastes little time in introducing the captain of the pirate crew, a swamp-like creature by the name of Gorian Shard. Shard is currently at odds with Nevarro High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and he runs the crew of pirates that are trying to infiltrate various establishments on the planet.

Now that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has found himself on Shard's hit list, it's all but guaranteed the character will return before too long to help wrap up some loose ends left at the end of his debut episode.

Who else will appear in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Given the recent crossovers between The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and other Star Wars properties, there's no telling who will appear next. Whatever the case, Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau recently said he and his team are very aware of the vast library they can pull from.

"We have characters that exist in both sets of stories, so we can use the opportunity of The Book of Boba Fett to check in on where these characters are," Favreau revealed. "I knew that I didn't want to dedicate a lot of screen time within The Mandalorian to a period of time where there wasn't a lot of character progression. Both [Din and Grogu] were kind of stuck, as far as character progression goes, until they were reunited. So, my feeling was that it would allow me to do both of those things and freed me up now two years later to have a whole new context for these two characters to have a relationship and move forward."

The Mandalorian Season 3 releases new episodes every Wednesday. The first two seasons of the hit Star Wars show are now streaming on Disney+.