The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing a New Character to Swamp Thing
The third season of The Mandalorian has arrived. In addition to reintroducing fans to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, the first episode of the new season also introduced plenty of new characters. One of those characters was Gorian Shard, someone shaping up to be one of the primary antagonists of this season. Played by Sweet Tooth star Nonso Anozie, Shard is a pirate king that patrols Nevarro's sector, looking to get revenge on Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) for using his money to build a school on Nevarro.
Suffice to say, Shard belongs to an alien race all-new to the Star Wars universe, one many can't help but compared to DC Comics' Swamp Thing, given the mossy hair hanging off the character's face. As it stands, Shard seems to be just one piece of the puzzle that is the culmination of all things Mandalorian, according to producer Rick Famuyiwa.
"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," Famuyiwa said. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling — the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."
Pirate King
My favorite:
Gorian Shard, Pirate King
like Marusan Pigmon Sofubi Kaiju, but with
...
CeraVe cream or just lotion pic.twitter.com/YduH0SlKNA— Gen (@Gen777777) March 1, 2023
good eye
why is swamp thing in the new mandalorian episode— rian 🧸 (@breadkz) March 1, 2023
DC Was Quick
Geez DC was quick with SwampThing. He showed up in #Mandalorian— Jerry (@yappingjoker) March 1, 2023
Twinsies
Gorian Shard reminds me of Swamp Thing, in terms of looks.— Just another Leafs Fan (37-15-8) (82 points) (@Leafs4life1967) March 1, 2023
Big Bad
So this season's big bad is SWAMP THING ? #TheMandalorian
Gorian Shard pic.twitter.com/t0vfeC7q3F— MDK1701 (@MDK17011) March 1, 2023
Shard-Thing
#themandalorian A long time ago in a swamp galaxy far....far....away....DC's Swamp Thing has a space pirate cousin named Gorian Shard-Thing. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/V8ANqxkZU0— Markus Welby (@MarkusWelby1) March 1, 2023
The Mandalorian Season 3 releases new episodes every Wednesday. The first two seasons of the hit Star Wars show are now streaming on Disney+.