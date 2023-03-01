The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing a New Character to Swamp Thing

The third season of The Mandalorian has arrived. In addition to reintroducing fans to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, the first episode of the new season also introduced plenty of new characters. One of those characters was Gorian Shard, someone shaping up to be one of the primary antagonists of this season. Played by Sweet Tooth star Nonso Anozie, Shard is a pirate king that patrols Nevarro's sector, looking to get revenge on Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) for using his money to build a school on Nevarro.

Suffice to say, Shard belongs to an alien race all-new to the Star Wars universe, one many can't help but compared to DC Comics' Swamp Thing, given the mossy hair hanging off the character's face. As it stands, Shard seems to be just one piece of the puzzle that is the culmination of all things Mandalorian, according to producer Rick Famuyiwa.

"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," Famuyiwa said. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling — the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."

