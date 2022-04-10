The Mandalorian Star Comments On Possible Breaking Bad Spinoff

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel spinoff that stars Bob Odenkirk, is premiering this month. The series features a couple of stars from Breaking Bad, including Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring. In addition to the world of Breaking Bad, Esposito is also known for playing Moff Gideon in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Esposito has been playing Fring for 13 years, but he’s ready to keep going.

“The last days [on set of Better Call Saul], I’m tearing up and looking over my shoulder and I hear Vince [Gilligan] say, ‘You never know,’” Esposito shared with Insider when asked about another potential spinoff. “And so, I’ve always wanted, and felt like, there’s room for material for the rise of Gus. I feel like it’d be interesting to know where he came from.”

Esposito added, “I feel like he came from a really wealthy family, had the opportunity to run, not only the family, but government in another country. He had that kind of brain, that charisma, that stature, and he traded it in because he wanted to be his own man. There’s something fascinating to me about that.”

While it’s unclear if Esposito will be playing Fring again after the end of Better Call Saul, fans can expect to see the actor return to the role of Moff Gideon. Last year, the actor teased his menacing return to the franchise and talked about his nomination for Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

“I have to imagine you would,” Esposito teased when asked if we’ll be seeing him in the next season of The Mandalorian. “I can’t speak for them, but I know I have desire. I think we need to see Moff to continue the story and to continue the pressure that – and the edge – that someone with the big brain that Moff has thinks about. So, I could almost guarantee it, but you know, there’s never a guarantee, but you know… you’ll see me, baby. Come on! I mean, the fact that I’m here tonight and in the position I am to be nominated for Moff Gideon. I just, I thank Jon Favreau and I thank Dave Filoni and thank Disney and Kathleen Kennedy for producing. This show, though, its’ taken people by storm, because there’s so much to love.”

Better Call Saul returns on April 18th.