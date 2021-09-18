The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases Moff Gideon’s Menacing Return in Season 3

Star Wars fans won’t be getting the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian this year, but they will be treated to the spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett. While it’s likely The Mandalorian won’t be hitting Disney+ until next year, there have been plenty of teases from the show’s cast and crew about what to expect in the next season. One star who is expected to come back is Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon). During a recent chat with Variety on the red carpet for the Creative Arts Emmys, the actor teased his menacing return to the franchise and talked about his nomination for Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

“I have to imagine you would,” Esposito teased when asked if we’ll be seeing him in the next season of The Mandalorian. “I can’t speak for them, but I know I have desire. I think we need to see Moff to continue the story and to continue the pressure that – and the edge – that someone with the big brain that Moff has thinks about. So, I could almost guarantee it, but you know, there’s never a guarantee, but you know… you’ll see me, baby. Come on! I mean, the fact that I’m here tonight and in the position I am to be nominated for Moff Gideon. I just, I thank Jon Favreau and I thank Dave Filoni and thank Disney and Kathleen Kennedy for producing. This show, though, its’ taken people by storm, because there’s so much to love.” You can check out the interview below:

Giancarlo Esposito on the return of Moff Gideon in the new season of #TheMandalorian https://t.co/qfCHWtB0xy pic.twitter.com/xZmOSDSbP9 — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2021

At the end of last year, Esposito made it clear he wanted to play the character again and talked about bringing the villain to life while speaking with StarWars.com.

“I’ve been a very big fan of the early Star Wars movies and the world in which they exist,” Esposito explained. “I always was fascinated by Darth Vader. I thought that inside that very, very hard, coarse exterior could be a human being that had the ability to bring some light to our space odyssey in our galaxy.” He continued, “I was strongly affected by Peter Cushing who also played a Moff many, many years ago. And tried to do some research, because I knew the fans knew a whole lot more than I did about Star Wars.”

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.