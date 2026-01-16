The MCU Teases Its “Incredibly Dangerous” New Hero In Latest Wonder Man Trailer

It sounds like Wonder Man might be a lot more dangerous than his early Disney+ teasers indicated. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Wonder Man, drops all eight episodes of its season on January 27, and Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for the show. The first trailers just showed Simon Williams trying to audition for a new superhero movie for an award-winning director trying to do something different. After the last trailer showed that Simon Williams has powers and revealed that Damage Control was looking for him, this new teaser added a little more information about the new MCU character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new teaser released on X, P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) of the Department of Damage Control (DODC) returns and tells Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery that Simon Williams is “incredibly dangerous” and an “extraordinary threat.” It seems that the DODC wants to bring in Simon simply because he possesses superhuman powers.

There's power in more than the performance.



Marvel Television’s #WonderMan, an 8-episode series, streams January 27 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4s9p6ehAb5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 16, 2026

This brings up a lot of questions and concerns about the world as the MCU heads toward its next major threat, with Doctor Doom arriving in Avengers: Doomsday. It appears that the Sokovia Accords might be eliminated, but the anti-superhero sentiment remains strong in the MCU.

Simon Williams’ Wonder Man Has Immense Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel

P. Cleary has appeared before in the MCU. He first made his appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was part of the Department of Damage Control, as they took control of the clean-up after the Avengers’ Battle of New York, which led the Vulture to become a supervillain. He returned in Ms. Marvel, where he attempted to attack and bring a teenage Kamala Khan in for possessing superpowers, only to find the public sentiment had turned against them.

He is now in California and is trying to bring in Simon Williams, an actor who just wants to try out for a new superhero role. However, Simon says in the new teaser that if anyone knew he had superpowers, they wouldn’t hire him. It’s clear there is a bias for anyone with powers, which makes life hard for anyone, as the discrimination is running high in the MCU.

That said, P. Cleary is right about Wonder Man having immense powers. In Marvel Comics, his powers include an ionic energy form, which was augmented by Pym Particles. He has super strength and can lift over 100 tons, which is close to Sentry-level powers. He has beaten both the Abomination and Red Hulk, both of which gave the real Hulk a difficult time. He is also invulnerable and immune to fatigue. However, Simon Williams in the comics is also a pacifist, and it will be interesting to see how Wonder Man handles his confrontations with DODD.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!