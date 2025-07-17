Wonder Man Confirms Return of an MCU Character Not Seen in Three Years

Another Marvel Cinematic Universe character has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Wonder Man television series. Deadline reports that actor Arian Moayed will reprise his role as Agent Cleary for Wonder Man, where he is expected to feature “prominently” per the outlet. The character first appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Cleary works for the Department of Damage Control, the department responsible for cleaning up the messes often left behind by superpowered individuals. He’ll join fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Ben Kingsley, who will return as Trevor Slattery in the Disney+ series.

Moayed has built up a steady resume on the small screen over the last two decades. The actor has appeared in shows such as Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, White Collar, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Following, and The Blacklist. His most notable roles, however, are as Mohammed “Mo” Alwash in Madam Secretary, Todd in Inventing Anna, and Stewy Hosseini in Succession. Most recently, he has appeared in the CBS series, Elsbeth, and the Apple TV+ movie, Fountain of Youth.

The Wonder Man series was created by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Andrew Guest, with Cretton having directed multiple episodes of the series. Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios, developed the series as part of his multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Guest previously worked on Hawkeye for the studio. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor trying to navigate Hollywood in a world of superheroes. The project has been in the works for a long time, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II boarding the project three years ago.

Marvel Studios has been relatively quiet in regards to Wonder Man, with the studio only recently beginning to peel back the curtain on its upcoming Disney+ series. The character of Wonder Man was created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby and made his first appearance in 1964’s The Avengers #9. Prior to the Disney+ series, Wonder Man nearly made his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Nathan Fillion in the role. Set photos during production on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 showcased Fillion in character as Williams on movie photos throughout the set, but the scene was ultimately cut.

Wonder Man will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero, Kingsley as Slattery, Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams, and Ed Harris in an unknown role. Also expected to appear in the series are Lauren Glazier and Byron Bowers. Marvel Studios has kept details surrounding the upcoming series under wraps, however, as the studio begins to promote the show, that should change in the coming months.

As of now, Wonder Man does not have an official release date, but the series is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime this December. The series will consist of eight episodes, with the run times of the episodes currently unknown.