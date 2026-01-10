The MCU’s New Punisher Logo Revealed Ahead of 2026 Return

The Punisher has a new logo ahead of the character’s 2026 return with a new Disney+ special presentation. Punisher is one of several Marvel characters the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought back after a successful run on Netflix. The main Disney+ hero for the MCU right now is Daredevil, and Charlie Cox returned on the big screen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and the small screen (She-Hulk) before getting his own series in Daredevil: Born Again. It was that latter series that brought Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, which will lead to Bernthal hitting the big screen (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as well as his special presentation on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Punisher logo for the MCU was unveiled via Comic Book Movie to help raise anticipation for the new Marvel series. The new logo has a similar skull image to most Punisher logos, but this might be a great way to help tell a story within the story for Frank Castle as he prepares to exact more vengeance in his Disney+ series.

Image Courtesy of Marvel

It is also important to note that Punisher’s special presentation will connect clearly to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “Around that same time, there will also be this Punisher special that’s coming out, that I think will be as high-octane Punisher as you’ve ever seen,” Bernthal said. “I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set, and I do believe that we achieved that.”

What Does This New Punisher Logo Mean?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

It was very important for the Punisher logo to change somewhat based on what happened in Daredevil: Born Again. Much like in real life, dirty cops have taken the Punisher logo and used it for themselves in the series, ignorantly thinking their criminal actions of executing people align with Frank Castle’s mission. However, in the comics and the series, Frank is nothing like these corrupt cops, and he will kill them just as much as he will kill a mobster or an abuser.

With Wilson Fisk’s dirty cops sporting their own Punisher logos, it is important for Frank to change his image somewhat to differentiate himself from the cops who kill indiscriminately, as they did to the vigilante White Tiger in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again. A dirty cop is no better than anyone else in Kingpin’s criminal organization, and Punisher is likely to hunt them down as much as he is any street-level criminal he sets his sights on. This is possibly what fans can expect from the Punisher Disney+ special presentation.

This should be a big year for the Punisher. Not only is he appearing in the new Spider-Man movie and his own special presentation on Disney+, but he is getting a new Marvel comic book series where he deals with what went down in his Red Band series and ends up coming face-to-face with one of his most iconic villains, Jigsaw.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!