Brand New Day Could Adapt a Classic Spider-Man vs Punisher Story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for a surprising crossover with the official confirmation that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle, The Punisher, in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s easy to understand how some MCU fans might think this team-up is weird. The Punisher, as established in his own Netflix series and further cemented in Daredevil: Born Again, is a relentless force of lethal vengeance, operating in the most violent corners of the MCU. His methods include torture, bloody takedowns, and an unwavering willingness to kill. Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is largely defined by his youthful idealism, friendly neighborhood heroics, and a staunch no-killing moral code.



The creative challenges of Spider-Man: Brand New Day extend beyond the Punisher and Spider-Man’s opposing moral codes. Bernthal’s Punisher is synonymous with TV-MA content, where his brutal methods are depicted with unflinching graphic detail suitable for mature audiences. Conversely, every Spider-Man MCU installment has firmly adhered to a PG-13 rating, designed for broader family appeal. Integrating a character known for extreme violence into the more constrained PG-13 world of Spider-Man without diluting The Punisher or unsettling the established tone of the Spidey films is a significant hurdle. However, the long history these two characters share in the comic books could provide the very roadmap needed to navigate these tricky tonal differences.

The Punisher’s Comic Book Debut Was as a Spider-Man Foe

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Frank Castle’s Marvel Comics journey began in 1974, when he was introduced as an antagonist for Spider-Man. Created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, The Punisher first stormed onto the scene in The Amazing Spider-Man #129. In this inaugural story, The Punisher was manipulated by the villainous Jackal into believing that Spider-Man was a murderer responsible for the death of Norman Osborn. Convinced of Spider-Man’s guilt, Frank Castle, a highly trained Marine veteran driven by the murder of his family, set out to do what he does best: hunt down and eliminate his target.

This initial depiction established The Punisher as a vigilante whose methods were extreme and whose judgment could be flawed. Spider-Man, with his acrobatic fighting style and quips, found himself facing a new kind of threat, one that was ruthlessly efficient and armed with deadly weaponry. In this first encounter, The Punisher uses his tactical skills and firepower against the web-slinger’s agility and super-strength, offering Spider-Man a true challenge. Ultimately, Spider-Man was able to convince The Punisher that he had been deceived, leading to an uneasy alliance. This foundational story provides a perfect blueprint for how their relationship in the MCU could begin, with misunderstanding and conflict paving the way for a more complex dynamic.

Is the Punisher a Friend of Foe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Introducing The Punisher as an initial antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day could offer Peter Parker a set of challenges distinct from any he has faced in the MCU thus far. In the MCU, Spider-Man undoubtedly has the physician advantage, as his enhanced strength, speed, and agility, coupled with his Spider-Sense, mean he could easily overpower Frank Castle in a direct confrontation. Still, Frank Castle’s willingness to cross any line and to employ lethal force without hesitation places him in direct opposition to Peter’s deeply ingrained moral code. This means Marvel Studios can create a conflict on a psychological level, maybe forcing Spider-Man to protect criminals from the Punisher’s wrath.

The inclusion of the Punisher also underlines how Spider-Man: Brand New Day could offer fans the street-level adventure they so desperately want. Last we saw Frank, he was escaping the prison Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) put him in. Since Daredevil: Born Again reveals Spider-Man is acting as a street-level hero in New York City, the upcoming movie must bridge the gaps and explain what Peter Parker is doing while Fisk instates martial law and sends police officers to hunt down masked vigilantes. Bernthal is currently working on a Punisher special for Marvel Studios, which could be released before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If that’s the case, we’ll get a better understanding of how the MCU plans to tie both characters together.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

