Avengers: Doomsday Has Already Undone 1 Of The Only Good Things About Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder remains a polarizing movie for many fans, but there was one moment in the film that seems to have possibly been undone in Avengers: Doomsday. The last Thor movie disappointed many Thor fans because of its overreliance on humor in a story that should have been a lot more serious, thanks to its themes. The movie was about grief, trauma, and even had a central character battling cancer. However, all people seem to remember are screaming jokes and Thor often acting like a fool. Despite that, the story itself was solid, and it ended with Thor and his new adopted daughter fighting together.

However, that ending had Thor wielding Mjolnir while Love took Stormbreaker. The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer doesn’t show Mjolnir at all, and Thor is wielding Stormbreaker instead. This would be a disappointing turn of events. However, not everything might be as it seems.

Did Thor Lose Mjolnir Before Avengers: Doomsday?

The teaser trailer was the second one for Avengers: Doomsday, following the first that showed Chris Evans’ Captain America in the past with what appears to be his and Peggy Carter’s baby. This second teaser shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as he prays to his father Odin for help with his adopted daughter, Love. The shared theme between these two trailers is that two of the original Avengers have children, and this could play heavily into Doctor Doom’s plan in Avengers: Doomsday.

The teaser ends by showing Thor kneeling before Stormbreaker and praying for help with his daughter. As a reminder, Thor: Love and Thunder had Jane Foster contracting cancer, and she was able to see if Mjolnir could help cure her. The war hammer reforged and bonded to Jane, with the caveat that it washed away all her chemotherapy drugs and only healed her when she was Thor. When she reverted to Jane, her cancer returned, worse than ever.

By the end, she sacrificed herself to save Thor and died, which is what caused the God Butcher, Gorr, to wish for the resurrection of his daughter at the expense of his own life. He then asked Thor to watch over her as he died, and Thor took the young girl, named Love, and became her father and guardian. Thor reclaimed Mjolnir after Jane’s sacrifice, and Love got the big Stormbreaker axe. While it looks like Avengers: Doomsday has stripped Thor of Mjolnir again, this might be a misdirection.

Instead, Thor could be praying over Stormbreaker, Love’s battle weapon, while Mjolnir remains in their home. This would make sense as he wants Love protected, and by praying over her weapon, he is hoping Odin could somehow bless his daughter. Whatever happens, Thor needs Mjolnir because that is still the weapon that defines him, no matter how cool Stormbreaker looks in action.

