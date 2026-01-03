The Most Iconic Sitcom of the ’80s Just Started Streaming Free (But There’s a Catch)

It just got a little easier to watch one of the best TV sitcoms of all time. After being a staple of television in the late 1980s and through most of the 1990s, the story of Al and Peggy Bundy has been tough to find in the era of streaming. Fortunately, Tubi came through for TV fans at the start of 2026, bringing Married… with Children to its lineup so anyone can watch the iconic comedy for free.
Married… with Children, starring Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and Christina Applegate; was added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup on January 1st. So if you’re willing to sit through some ads every now and then, you can watch one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms. Unfortunately, there is a slight catch, in that the entire series isn’t available.
Tubi only added the first three seasons of Married… with Children to its free lineup — and there are 11 seasons of the series in total. Pluto TV has Seasons 6 and 7 on its roster (which is also free to stream), but the rest of the seasons are only available to stream via on-demand purchase or rental.
Perhaps this will be a similar situation to how Tubi has handled Community in recent years. The service has taken to adding two seasons of Community to its lineup at a time, essentially creating a streaming rotation for the show. Maybe these first three seasons of Married… with Children will leave in a couple of months, only to be replaced by the next three.
What’s New on Tubi?
Tubi, like most other major streaming services, added a plethora of new movie and TV goodies at the start of the new year. Married… with Children was just one of the many great titles that joined the lineup, along with the first two seasons of Community and films like Galaxy Quest, The Cabin in the Woods, and The Equalizer.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s new January additions here, and we’ve included a list of some of the highlights below.
