The Night Agent Creator Teases What's to Come in Season 2

The Night Agent has been on an absolute tear since debuting on Netflix a couple of weeks ago. The new thriller series captured audiences and quickly became a major hit. It's currently on pace to be one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time, so it should come as no surprise that Netflix ordered a second season already. The streamer waited just six days to renew The Night Agent for Season 2, and fans are already wondering what the sophomore effort might bring.

According to creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan, the goal for The Night Agent is to tell a different story with each season. The story of Season 1 was completed in 10 episodes, which means that Peter Sutherland Jr. will be dealing with a different case in Season 2.

"I didn't always know [what we'd do in a second season], but Netflix is always curious to know, so I've had some conversations with them about that. I always knew that I wanted each season to be a mostly standalone story," Ryan told Colllider. "In this case, the center of gravity was Washington D.C. and the White House, and it had this host of characters, but for the most part, we answered most questions and we've settled what happened in that. Hopefully, that's a really satisfying journey for the audience."

"In a Season 2, if we do one, I think it would be a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from Season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them," he continued. "And then, that would tell a one-season story. I wasn't interested in doing a thing serialized thing and ending on some cliffhanger in Season 1, relating to everything that was happening in Season 1. I think there's only so much patience your audience has, for all of that. So, to be able to say that we're gonna determine the fates and answer the questions of everything within these 10 episodes, gives the show the propulsion that helps make it work, and we would try to bring that to a potential Season 2, as well."

