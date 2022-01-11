The Offer Teaser Reveals Release Date

Paramount+ has announced the release date for The Offer, the streaming platform’s forthcoming miniseries based on the development of Francis Ford Coppolla’s The Godfather. The first three episodes of the 10-episode series will be available to stream at launch. Following the premiere, the remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. Based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s recollection of the heady experience of getting one of the greatest films ever made…well, made, The Offer is necessarily going to be compared to the ultimate showbiz memoir, Robert Evans’s The Kid Stays in the Picture.

Ironcially, Evans himself is a character in The Offer, portrayed by Watchmen star Matthew Goode. The story behind the making of The Godfather has always been one that has been told and retold by those involved; Francis Ford Coppolla was not the first (or even second) director approached for the project, and he almost walked as a result of conflicts with the studio, especially around casting decisions.

The easiest part, funny enough, was getting the rights. The Godfather was not yet a sensation in the bookstore market when Paramount offered author Mario Puzo $80,000 to secure the ability to turn it into a sweeping epic. The movie would spawn two sequels, the first of which is widely regarded the best film sequel ever made.

From Paramount Television Studios, The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The 10-episode event series is created and written by Oscar® and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Player”) and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”), who also serves as showrunner. In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar®-winner Albert S. Ruddy (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Longest Yard,” “Hogan’s Heroes”), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers on the series alongside Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”), who also directed the first block of the series.

The Offer will also premiere Thursday, April 28, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in Canada, Latin America, The Nordics and Australia.