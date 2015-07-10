The Office Intro Gets Redone With Minions

The Office just delivered the crossover you never knew you wanted, with its intro getting a helping dose of Minions. The comedy had a successful run on NBC before finding a second life on Netflix. 2021 saw Peacock become the exclusive streaming home of The Office, adding exclusive bonus content such as Superfan episodes and more. The Minions rose to popularity thanks to their scene-stealing roles in 2010's Despicable Me starring The Office's Steve Carell as the voice of Gru. The connection between the two franchises makes the below video even more entertaining in hindsight.

"This Office x Minions crossover is a dream that we've had since lunch and we're not giving it up now," the tweet from The Office Twitter account reads. Then we're greeted by the familiar tunes of the comedy's intro with a look at snowy Scranton. In a "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" moment the town's sign is spraypainted yellow and has what looks like the Stuart Minion dangling from it.

This Office x Minions crossover is a dream that we've had since lunch and we're not giving it up now. pic.twitter.com/zZ3tIvYIGZ — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) June 22, 2022

Naturally, Gru takes the place of Carell's Michael Scott, manager of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, which is also renamed Dunder Minions. Our cast also includes Minion Kevin as Rainn Wilson's Dwight K. Schrute, who finds a stapler hidden in a bowl of jello; Minion Stuart as John Krasinski's Jim Halpert, and Bob as Jenna Fischer's Pam Beesly Halpert. Otto even makes an appearance as a bean-spilling Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner). Gru signs off in the intro's final moments by sitting in his office and straightening his own personal Dundie Award.

The Office/Minions crossover is brought to fans by Minions: The Rise of Gru, a prequel to 2015's Minions. The film arrives in theaters July 1st and takes fans back to a 12-year-old Gru in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a '70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

Are you impressed with The Office and Minions crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!