The Office's Debut on Peacock Will Include Additional, Unseen Content

In due time, Netflix will be stripped of all episodes of The Office and the entire catalog will find itself on Peacock, the streaming service operated by the network behind the show. As fans of the workplace sitcom have had years to binge the series over and over, Peacock chairman Matt Strauss says he and his team plan introduce unseen material from the show to help pick up some of those repeat bingers with the promise of new content to consume.

“We will be reintroducing The Office in a more complete way, incorporating elements that were not part of the original broadcast,” the executive told Bloomberg in a recent interview.

Strauss didn't explain what, exactly, those elements are, though it's likely behind-the-scenes content and deleted scenes will be included in a move similar to what Disney does with the movies it adds to Disney+. The American adaptation from Greg Daniels will switch from Netflix to Peacock earlier next year once the current licensing deal expires.

Last month, NBCUniversal content boss Bill McGoldrick shot down any idea of a reboot of the show being in active development, despite former Peacock executives saying a revival of the show would be a priority for the fledgling streamer.

“Because it does not launch until January, we have not talked specifically about The Office reboots for Peacock; we’ve talked about things we can do to support The Office once it gets to our service but a reboot has not come up specifically for Peacock,” McGoldrick said.

When we spoke with Daniels earlier this year, he said he had yet to have any discussions with Peacock about bringing the show back. He currently writes Upload for Amazon and Space Force for Netflix.

"I haven't spoken to anybody at Peacock, no," Daniels told us. "I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show. But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

"We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings," he added. "I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

All nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Netflix.

