Legacies Series Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the series finale synopsis for Legacies. The episode, titled "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?", is set to air on Thursday, June 16th. The synopsis doesn't give away anything terribly specific about the episode, just noting that each of the series' main characters will "reflect on recent events" as they consider what's next. There is also a tease that Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) will be comforted by "unexpected yet welcome sources." You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz."

The "unexpected yet welcome sources" line is sure to have fans speculating about possible guest appearances by beloved characters from The Vampire Diaries universe, specifically Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) for Hope and Caroline Forbes (Candice King) for Lizzie. Both characters/actors have been high on fan demand for cameo appearances since Legacies debuted and Morgan in particular has been making some interesting posts on social media that has sent fan speculation into overdrive, including a recent post that was structured to where the first letter of each line spelled out the word "finale".

It was announced earlier this month that Legacies would end with this current, fourth season, marking the official end of The Vampire Diaries universe after 13 years. Following news of the cancellation, The CW network president Mark Pedowitz promised a "proper" send off for the series.

"There will be a proper series finale," Pedowitz told reporters during The CW's scheduling call press conference. "I do know from talking to [creator] Julie [Plec], there is a perfect proper season finale, series finale."

Series creator Julie Plec herself has also promised that the upcoming episode serves as both a season and series finale, not only for Legacies, but also Roswell, New Mexico, which kicks off its final season on June 6th.

"One last thing re: Roswell and Legacies," Plec wrote. "Mark Pedowitz & his team at The CW had the class & grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them. Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales."

A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" airs Thursday, June 16th.