The CW President Promises Legacies Will Have a "Proper" Series Finale

The CW has been in the headlines for an array of reasons as of late, especially after the network has cancelled a number of its existing shows. This ranged from shows that have yet to premiere their now-final seasons, to shows that were currently or recently airing, and has sparked a conversation about whether or not each show will go out on a high note. Among these is Legacies, the latest installment in the network's decades-long take on the universe of The Vampire Diaries. The news of Legacies' cancellation hit fans particularly hard — but according to The CW president Mark Pedowitz, the series will still be able to go out on its own terms.

"There will be a proper series finale," Pedowitz told reporters during The CW's scheduling call press conference. "I do know from talking to [creator] Julie [Plec], there is a perfect proper season finale, series finale."

A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Legacies was just one of several of Plec's shows to be cancelled in recent weeks, in addition to fellow The CW show Roswell, New Mexico, as well as the NBC freshman series The Endgame.

"To the cast and crews of all," Plec wrote in Twitter shortly after the news broke. "Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we've all had. It's sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud."

