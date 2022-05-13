Legacies Creator Reacts to CW Cancellations: "Sad When the Business Changes Beneath Your Feet"

✖

This week has been marked by a surprising number of television cancellations, with networks bringing down the axe on an array of recent shows. This included seven different shows at The CW, including the rebooted version of Roswell, New Mexico, as well as The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff Legacies. Julie Plec, who created Legacies and served as an executive producer on Roswell, recently took to Twitter to address those cancellations. In a thread, which you can check out below, Plec paid tribute to Legacies, Roswell, as well as NBC's heist drama The Endgame, which she also served as an executive producer on, and which was also cancelled after one season on Thursday.

"To the cast and crews of all," Plec's thread reads in part. "Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we've all had. It's sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud."

It’s the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW today. Much more to say, but not today.



Loads of gratitude coming for fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today, we mourn. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 12, 2022

To The Endgame, a show centered around two brilliant women played by two brilliant women, surrounded by an army of great men and women, led with kindness and grace by the wonderful Nick Wootton. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 13, 2022

To my beloved Legacies — after the Parkland shootings, I decided I wanted to tell a story about the young heroes who would save us from ourselves. Good kids living on the fringe who ultimately were the heroes of the whole story. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 13, 2022

To the cast and crews of all. Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 13, 2022

A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we’ve all had. It’s sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 13, 2022

Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Meanwhile, in Roswell, New Mexico, after returning to her hometown, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him. The series starred Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Trevor St. John, Karan Oberoi, and Amber Midthunder.

What do you think of Julie Plec's reaction to the cancellations of Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, and The Endgame? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!