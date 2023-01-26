The Orville Season 4 Update Isn't What Fans Want to Hear

Fans of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville have been waiting on baited breath to here if the sci-fi show will be making a return for a fourth season, with the seeds being planted for a bright future after it became available for streaming on Disney+. The latest update on the show's future isn't necessarily bad news but it's also not something that anyone who's a fan wants to hear. TV Line brings word of this, revealing that they spoke with Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals earlier this month at the Television Critics Association winter tour, specifically asking about The Orville's future.

"We don't have anything to share right now," Erwich revealed to the outlet. "It's a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives. And Seth [MacFarlane] did a great job, uniquely as he can, in front of and behind the camera. But we don't have anything to share right now."

The Emmy-winning writer for the series previously pegged the odds of a renewal at "50-50," but since all three seasons of the series are now streaming on Disney+ in addition to Hulu there could be even more eyeballs on it than ever.

"From a storytelling standpoint, it's much better for me because the biggest issue I have with, particularly, the prevalence of streaming programming, there's some talented writers working on network dramas, but the problem is that you have to cut everything down to exactly 43 minutes," MacFarlane told ComicBook.com previously about the series moving to streaming. "That's not how storytelling works. It doesn't. Not every story wants to be the same length and if you have a scene that's playing really great, that's emotional and you take your time with it. and it really makes the audience feel something, you may have to cut something down that really should not be cut down."

The Orville: New Horizons is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.