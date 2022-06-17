Netflix Earns 13 TCA Awards Nominations

Thursday morning saw the Television Critics Association announce its full list of nominations for 2022 awards show, honoring the best in TV from the last year. Perennial awards contenders like Ted Lasso and Succession received some nominations, while newcomer Abbott Elementary led all shows in total noms. Netflix also had a very impressive showing, earning a total of 13 nominations in several different categories, with quite a few different TV originals represented.

In the biggest category, Program of the Year, Squid Game represented the sole Netflix series. Squid Game also received nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Individual Achievement in Drama (for star Lee Jung-jae). Maid star Margaret Qualley also earned a nomination for the drama acting category.

Netflix had the best performance in Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming, with a whopping four different shows nominated in the same category. Ada Twist, Scientist, The Baby-Sitters Club, Octonauts: Above & Beyond, and Ridley Jones were all given nominations.

You can check out the full list of the 2022 TCA Awards nominations below!