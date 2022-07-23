Comic-Con 2022: The Orville to Debut on Disney+

The Orville is headed to Disney+. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning August 10th. The series will also remain available for streaming on Hulu. The third season of the fan-favorite series debuted on Hulu in June.

"I'm thrilled to bring all three seasons of The Orville to Disney+," MacFarlane said. "Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I'm immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can't wait for new audiences to experience this series."

A new poster for the series was also unveiled. You can check that out below.

(Photo: Disney+)

"Adding a subtitle was actually Dana Walden's idea," MacFarlane previously said about the series getting a slightly different title for Hulu. Walden is the Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content. "And I thought it was a really good one. That's my boss over at Disney who I've worked with and been friends with for a long time. That was her idea. And I thought it was kind of cool because it's not a reboot, it's a continuation, but it was just enough to tell the audience that we're expanding a little bit. That the scope is bigger. The show is more ambitious. It's going to feel more like a movie. It's maybe going to feel a little more special. And it seemed appropriate also because it's been a few years since we've been on the air and we've moved to Hulu and it's a 10-episode run as opposed to, a 13-episode run. I guess it's not that big a difference. It seemed like it was an idea that was pitched to me that I like."

Set 400 years in the future, the series follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space. In the new, third season, the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continue their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

The Orville streams on Disney+ August 10th.