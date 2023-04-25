The Other Two Season 3 Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released the trailer for the third season of The Other Two and despite finally finding success in their own right after years of being in the shadows of their pop star brother and talk show host mother, siblings Brooke and Cary are still struggling, this time with Brooke trying to find meaning in her own media job and Cary with being a working actor. The series, which will have a 10-episode season, is set to return with two new episodes on HBO Max on May 4th. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below as well as a poster for the upcoming season.

(Photo: HBO Max)

According to HBO Max, in Season 3 of The Other Two, "After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Yorke and Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully 'successful' in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???"

The Other Two stars Case Walker as ChaseDreams, Molly Shannon as Pat Dubek, Heléne Yorke as Brooke, and Drew Tarver as Cary. Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, and Brandon Scott Jones also star with returning guest stars that include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis, while the season will also feature fresh faces such as Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

The Other Two comes from former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who write and executive produce the series. Allison Silverman and Gilli Nissim also write. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Blair Breard executive produce while Micah Frank and Eddie Michaels produce for Broadway Video.

When does HBO Max officially merge with Discovery+?

As was announced earlier this month, HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge and become Max on May 23rd. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during a press event earlier this month noting, "Max is the one to watch."

The first two episodes of The Other Two Season 3 debuts on HBO Max on May 4th. New episodes will follow each Thursday.