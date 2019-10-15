The Outpost Renewed For A Third Season By The CW

It looks like the future is bright for The Outpost, as the fantasy adventure show just got renewed for a third season. The new episodes will premiere in the summer of 2020 and will bring back the cast as well. For those unfamiliar with the series, The Outpost focuses on a woman named Talon (Jessica Green), who is the only surviving member of the Blackbloods. Alongside new allies and the Queen, she fights against a fanatical religious dictator, and to make sure they all survive the battle she’ll need to master her mysterious powers (via Deadline).

The show was created by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, and the duo also writes the show alongside Katherine DiSavino and Jonathan Glassner. The show is executive produced by Brett Bozeman, Dean Devlin, Jason Dreyer, Faller, Griffin, Glassner, Rachel Olschan, Marc Roskin, Doug Pasko, Zac Reeder, and Jeff Swinton.

The Outpost stars Jessica Green as Talon, Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Imogen Waterhouse as Lady Gwynn Calkussar, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, and Robyn Malcolm as The Mistress, as well as Adam Johnson, Andrew Howard, Aaron Fontaine, Philip Brodie, Amita Suman, and Charan Prabhakar.

You can check out the official description for The Outpost below.

“Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.”

