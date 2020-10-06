The Outsider Star Confirms Stephen King Adaptation Isn't a Limited Series

✖

Actor Yul Vázquez stars in the new Hulu horror film Books of Blood, inspired by Clive Barker's series of short stories, which is only one of the latest genre projects fans can see him in this year, having also starred in the HBO series The Outsider, based on Stephen King's novel. With the series having covered nearly all of the events of the original novel, many audiences assumed that it would be a limited series event, but Vázquez recently confirmed that we shouldn't consider it a limited series, though he played coy about whether that means the series is definitely getting more seasons or if we can expect to see his character return.

"It's not a limited series," Vázquez shared with ComicBook.com during a recent interview in honor of Books of Blood. "I can't say anything about it, but all I can tell you is that it's not a limited series.

The 10-episode The Outsider follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

Like many stories set in the King universe, The Outsider connects to various other stories, with Holly Gibney being the figure who appears in other of the author's stories. Earlier this year, it was reported that the short story If It Bleeds, which sees the detective witnessing news of a school bombing, only for suspicions to be raised that the reporter covering the news could somehow have a connection to the tragedy, was earning an adaptation, which could be a new season of The Outsider.

Earlier this year, star and director Jason Bateman hinted that showrunner Richard Price was looking at ways to expand the series.

"Well I know that they’re talking about it and Richard Price is playing with some ideas and taking some first steps as to what that second year might and feel like," Bateman confirmed with Collider. "Obviously, it’s a complete free-ball because the first season exhausted 100% of [Stephen King’s] book, the IP. So, it’s really all up to him. I never like to step on the lawn of the writers. It’s something that I’ve always stuck with on Ozark. I leave Chris Mundy completely alone and I do my job as a director once I get the script. I chime in every once in a while and offer my opinion, but it’s always for the writer to take if they want and discard if they want."

As we wait to see what the future could hold for The Outsider, we can see Vázquez in Books of Blood.

Written by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon (Salem) and based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. The film stars Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vázquez (Midnight, Texas).

Watch Books of Blood now on Hulu. Stay tuned for details on The Outsider.

Would you like another season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!